Liam Gallagher Premieres 'Better Days' Video

Cover art

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is streaming a music video for "Better Days", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know."

The rocker and his band are seen performing the song on a rooftop in the singer's hometown of Manchester, England. "It's the sound of the summer," says Gallagher. "Enjoy!"

Liam will donate all UK proceeds from the song to War Child UK for the rest of this year. "Better Days" follows "Everything's Electric" and the album's title track as the third preview to the May 27 release of the follow-up to 2019's "Why Me? Why Not." Watch the new video here.

