Liam Gallagher Shares Debut Live Performance Of 'Better Days'

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is sharing video of the debut live performance of his latest single, "Better Days", from the forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know."

Gallagher was captured in concert at King George's Hall in Blackburn, UK on April 27, where he dedicated the tune to his guitarist Bonehead, who recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a health issue.

"Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while," tweeted Bonehead, a founding member of Oasis. "I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going. I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

Directed by John Surdevan, the live version of "Better Days" is part of a full 4 track film that will go live on the Adidas Confirmed app on May 19 as part of the launch of Gallagher's own line of Adidas sneakers, which he debuted at the Blackburn event.

Due May 27, "C'mon You Know" marks the follow-up to the Oasis singer's 2019 album, "Why Me? Why Not." Watch video of the live debut of "Better Days" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Liam Gallagher Premieres 'Better Days' Video

Liam Gallagher Streams 'C'mon You Know' Title Track

Liam Gallagher Premieres 'Everything's Electric' Video

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Everything's Electric 'On The Tonight Show

News > Liam Gallagh