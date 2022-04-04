Liam Gallagher Streams 'C'mon You Know' Title Track

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming the title track to his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know." The song follows "Everything's Electric" as the second preview to the project, which marks the follow-up to the singer's 2019 album, "Why Me? Why Not."
Due May 27, the album will arrive just prior to Gallagher performing a pair of shows at the UK's Knebworth Park in early June as part of a world tour in support of the set.
Gallagher recently performed at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of a week-long series of events supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust; the organization creates world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so young people don't have to face cancer alone. Stream the song here
