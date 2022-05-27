.

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Diamond In The Dark' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 05-27-2022

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for "Diamond In The Dark", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know."

The song follows "Everything's Electric", "Better Days" and the album's title track as the fourth preview to the May 27 release of the follow-up to 2019's "Why Me? Why Not."

"Some of it's odd, man," Gallagher told Radio X recently. "80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like 'Everything's Electric.'

"I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

