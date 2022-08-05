.

Liam Gallagher Streams Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Bruce Henne | 08-05-2022

Liam Gallagher Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming his cover of the 1974 John Lennon track, "Bless You", that comes from the Oasis frontman's newly-released EP "Diamond In The Dark."

Gallagher delivers the song - from Lennon's "Walls And Bridges" album - as part of the EP after he first included it on the vinyl deluxe edition of his 2022 album, "C'mon You Know."

"Bless You is n absolutely stunning song and a joy to sing," says Gallagher. "John Lennon is the GOAT." In addition to the Lennon cover, the EP features the studio and new Knebworth 22 live versions of "Diamond In The Dark."

"C'mon You Know" topped the UK charts following its release in late May, following in the same path of 2017's "As You Were", 2017's "Why Me? Why Not" and 2020's "MTV Unplugged."

Stream both the new cover and Lennon's original version of the song here.

