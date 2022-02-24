Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday, February 25th, head of the release of his new album, "C'mon You Know", on May 27.
The project was recently previewed with the lead single, "Everything's Electric", which the singer co-wrote with Dave Grohl - who also plays drums on the track - and was produced by Greg Kurstin.
"C'mon You Know" will mark the follow-up to Gallagher's 2019 album, "Why Me? Why Not", which topped the UK charts upon its release. Watch the lyric video for "Everything's Electric" here.
