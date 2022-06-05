Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has topped the UK charts with his latest album, "C'mon You Know." According to the Official Charts Company, the project sold over 70,000 chart sales in its first to debut at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart to earn the singer his fourth solo chart-topper, following in the path of 2017's "As You Were", 2017's "Why Me? Why Not" and 2020's "MTV Unplugged."
The former Oasis rocker also scored the No. 4 spot on the Albums Chart with his live package, "Down By The River Thames." Liam also took the top two spots on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with "C'mon You Know" entering at No. 1 and "Down By The River Thames" debuting at No. 2.
Gallagher is launching the new studio album with two shows at Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4. See video of Liam's reaction to the news here.
Liam Gallagher Streaming New Album 'C'mon You Know'
Liam Gallagher Shares 'Diamond In The Dark' Lyric Video
Liam Gallagher Shares Debut Live Performance Of 'Better Days'
Liam Gallagher Premieres 'Better Days' Video
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Queen Reach New Chart Milestone
Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals
Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month