Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has topped the UK charts with his latest album, "C'mon You Know." According to the Official Charts Company, the project sold over 70,000 chart sales in its first to debut at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart to earn the singer his fourth solo chart-topper, following in the path of 2017's "As You Were", 2017's "Why Me? Why Not" and 2020's "MTV Unplugged."

The former Oasis rocker also scored the No. 4 spot on the Albums Chart with his live package, "Down By The River Thames." Liam also took the top two spots on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with "C'mon You Know" entering at No. 1 and "Down By The River Thames" debuting at No. 2.

Gallagher is launching the new studio album with two shows at Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4. See video of Liam's reaction to the news here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

