Liam Gallagher Celebrating New Live Album With Intimate Show

(Fear PR) Even by Liam Gallagher's heady standards, the scenes that he inspired when he played to 170,000 fans over two nights at Knebworth Park were biblical, and the unforgettable event will be documented in his upcoming live album 'Knebworth 22' which will be released on August 11th. Now Liam will launch the upcoming 'Knebworth 22' live album - a documentation of his biggest shows to date - by playing one of his smallest, at London's intimate and beautifully restored KOKO on August 9th.



Tickets for Liam's KOKO show are sure to be in phenomenal demand, but fans who pre-order 'Knebworth 22' from Liam Gallagher's official store by 3pm BST on Tuesday, July 4th will receive an access code to the ticket pre-sale, which will be sent via e-mail at 5pm BST that same day. The pre-sale will then commence at 10am BST on Wednesday, July 5th. Tickets are limited to two per person and are expected to sell-out almost instantly, so get in early to maximise your chances of being successful. Fans who have already pre-ordered 'Knebworth 22' from Liam's official store will automatically be e-mailed an access code.



The KOKO show represents Liam's only UK indoor gig this summer. He will also headline an exclusive festival set at Boardmasters on August 12th. Since its visionary restoration and reopening in 2022, KOKO has become London's go-to music venue for fans and internationally acclaimed artists alike. Liam will become the latest star name to hit KOKO's stage since its relaunch, following artists such as Stormzy, Nas, Lil Simz, Arcade Fire and Central Cee.



When Liam returned to the scene of the era-defining Oasis gigs of the '90s, the huge audience presented stretched from fans who had been present some 26 years earlier right through to teenagers relishing the excitement of their first big gig. The voice of a generation? With Knebworth, Liam confirmed himself to be the voice of two generations.



Anticipation for the shows was at fever pitch, and the intoxicating atmosphere of the shows shines throughout the 'Knebworth 22' album, from the roar of approval that greets Liam as he steps up to open the show with 'Hello' right through to the mass singalongs that greet the closing classics 'Wonderwall' and 'Champagne Supernova' (the latter featuring a very special guest in the shape of Stone Roses legend John Squire).



Liam and his band are on fiery form, blazing through the likes of 'Shockwave' and 'Everything's Electric' with a full-throttle intensity, but also providing the accompaniment for the more tender side of Liam's voice to standout on more reflective moments such as 'Once' and 'Slide Away'. Collectively, 'Knebworth 22' is a must-have live album for any fan who wants to relive the experience.



The album has been previewed with the video for 'Roll It Over'. The song is an Oasis deep cut and hardcore fan favourite that the band never played live, but one that Liam restored to its full widescreen majesty for the Knebworth Park shows.

