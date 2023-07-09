Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'

(Fear PR) Having sold-out his upcoming album launch show at KOKO in mere seconds, Liam Gallagher continues to build anticipation for the August 11th release of 'Knebworth 22' by sharing the new live version of 'More Power'. It is the second track to preview the album after the Oasis deep cut 'Roll It Over'.



'More Power' added something different to the Knebworth Park sets, its tender mood and gospel fervour heightened by the pure feeling expressed by Liam's vocal delivery as well as the support of a choir. It was near universally acclaimed as a highlight of the show in the reviews that followed, inspiring glowing comparisons with classic moments from The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. The original version of the song quickly became a fan favourite as the opening track to the 'C'MON YOU KNOW' album, which went straight to #1 and became the fourth chart-topping record of Liam's solo career.



The track is accompanied by a video which captures the immense scale and electrifying atmosphere of the Knebworth Park shows. Documenting the build-up and preparation ahead of the shows, its mood is best captured by the long shots of the sold-out, 85,000-strong audience, with phones lit up in the air as far as the eye can see.



Liam and his band are on fiery form throughout the 'Knebworth 22', blazing through the likes of 'Shockwave' and 'Everything's Electric' with a full-throttle intensity, but also providing the accompaniment for the more reflective side of Liam's voice to standout on more poignant moments such as 'Once' and 'Slide Away'. Collectively, 'Knebworth 22' is a must-have live album for any fan who wants to relive the experience.



Options include three different double-vinyl variants, as well as a Deluxe CD which adds a festival flag, a souvenir ticket and wristband, and an art print.



In addition to the KOKO show, Liam will also headline an exclusive UK festival set at Boardmasters on August 12th.

