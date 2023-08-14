Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22

Album art

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming his new live album, "Knebworth 22", in sync with its release on August 11. The set delivers performances from two sold-out shows before a combined audience of 170,000 fans at the iconic UK venue where Oasis ruled during their 1990s heyday.

The 16-track project mixes Oasis classics with songs from Gallagher's three solo albums, all of which debuted atop the UK album charts - including 2022's "C'mon You Know."

The rocker launched the recording with video of the first-ever live performance of the Oasis track "Roll It Over", the 2022 solo tune "More Power", and the iconic "Champagne Supernova."

"Take me back to Knebworth," shared the singer to fans on social media. "Without you this wouldn't have happened."

Stream the new live package here.

Related Stories

Liam Gallagher Shares Knebworth 22 Performance Of Champagne Supernova

Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'

Liam Gallagher Celebrating New Live Album With Intimate Show

Liam Gallagher Announces 'Knebworth 22' Live Album

More Liam Gallagher News