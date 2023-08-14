(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming his new live album, "Knebworth 22", in sync with its release on August 11. The set delivers performances from two sold-out shows before a combined audience of 170,000 fans at the iconic UK venue where Oasis ruled during their 1990s heyday.
The 16-track project mixes Oasis classics with songs from Gallagher's three solo albums, all of which debuted atop the UK album charts - including 2022's "C'mon You Know."
The rocker launched the recording with video of the first-ever live performance of the Oasis track "Roll It Over", the 2022 solo tune "More Power", and the iconic "Champagne Supernova."
"Take me back to Knebworth," shared the singer to fans on social media. "Without you this wouldn't have happened."
Stream the new live package here.
Liam Gallagher Shares Knebworth 22 Performance Of Champagne Supernova
Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'
Liam Gallagher Celebrating New Live Album With Intimate Show
Liam Gallagher Announces 'Knebworth 22' Live Album
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour- Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'- more
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic- Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'- Status Quo Launch Archive Series- more
Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'- Luke Bryan Streams New Single 'Southern And Slow'- more
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour
Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22
Public Image Ltd Deliver 'End Of The World'
Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video
Supergroup The Last Rockstars Announce Only U.S. Show This Fall
Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'
Motley Crue Share Ohio Stadium Concert Recap Video
Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'