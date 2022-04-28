Lit Stream New Single 'Mouth Shut'

OC rockers Lit have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, “Mouth Shut”. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, Tastes Like Gold", which will arrive June 17th.
Guitarist Jeremy Popoff had this to say about the new album, “We wanted to get back to the old school Lit sound with a modern day approach to the production.
It took a minute to get our heads in the right place, especially with all of the craziness going on in the world. We started writing and making demos with Carlo Colasacco and YOUTHYEAR and we knew we had tapped into the vibe we were looking for. Tastes Like Gold is the album we wanted to make.” Watch the lyric video below:
