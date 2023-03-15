Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced

Event poster

(AM Media) After cementing its title as America's Biggest Rock Festival with a record-breaking attendance of over 170,000 in 2022, Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever September 21, 22, 23 & 24, 2023 to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.



One of the top music events of the year, Louder Than Life will feature performances from a spectacular list of rock artists including: Foo Fighters, Green Day (making their DWP festival debut), Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Turnstile, Rancid, Falling In Reverse, 311, Pierce The Veil, Run The Jewels, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, BABYMETAL and many more.



Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and features performances from more than 100 music acts on five stages, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 festival was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year.



"The fans spoke and we listened! The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special," said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it's all happening in Louisville this September. Can't wait to see you there!"



"Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America's Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city's Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences," said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "We've seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September."



The daily music lineup for Louder Than Life is as follows:



Thursday, September 21: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava



Friday, September 22: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., HANABIE., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura



Saturday, September 23: Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation



Sunday, September 24: Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK



Louder Than Life will be hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.



Single day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes, as well as weekend Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Bundled pass plus hotel packages are also available via our partners at Fuse. Camping passes are sold out.

