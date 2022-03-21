Machine Gun Kelly Plots Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced that he will hitting the road for his Mainstream Sellout Tour that will be visiting 52 arenas across North America and Europe.
The trek will include special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom that will vary in each market (see local listings).
His tour will also include a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city, on August 13th.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off June 8th in Austin at the Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping with the FirstEnergy Stadium show.
The 15-stop European leg kicks off on September 17th at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12th.
Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, March 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Jun 10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tue Jun 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wed Jun 15 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Fri Jun 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena At BJCC
Sun Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Tue Jun 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Wed Jun 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Fri Jun 24 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Jun 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Jun 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Tue Jun 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (on sale starting 12pm local time)
Fri Jul 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Sat Jul 2 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Sun Jul 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
Wed Jul 6 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Mon Jul 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Wed Jul 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Fri Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Tue Jul 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Thu Jul 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri Jul 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Mon Jul 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Wed Jul 27 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome
Thu Jul 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Jul 31 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga
Tue Aug 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Thu Aug 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Sat Aug 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Aug 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Thu Aug 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 13 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 17 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
Mon Sep 19 - Prague, CZ - Sportovni Hala V Holesovicích
Wed Sep 21 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12
Fri Sep 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
Sun Sep 25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
Tue Sep 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
Wed Sep 28 - Zurich, CH -Hallenstadion
Thu Sep 29 - Paris, FR - Zenith
Sat Oct 1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Tue Oct 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Thu Oct 6 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Fri Oct 7 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sun Oct 9 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Wed Oct 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour
Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More