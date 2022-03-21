Machine Gun Kelly Plots Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced that he will hitting the road for his Mainstream Sellout Tour that will be visiting 52 arenas across North America and Europe.

The trek will include special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom that will vary in each market (see local listings).

His tour will also include a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city, on August 13th.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off June 8th in Austin at the Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping with the FirstEnergy Stadium show.

The 15-stop European leg kicks off on September 17th at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12th.



Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, March 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Jun 10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Jun 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wed Jun 15 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Fri Jun 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena At BJCC

Sun Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed Jun 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Fri Jun 24 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Jun 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Jun 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue Jun 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (on sale starting 12pm local time)

Fri Jul 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Sat Jul 2 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sun Jul 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

Wed Jul 6 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Mon Jul 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Jul 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Fri Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Tue Jul 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri Jul 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Mon Jul 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Wed Jul 27 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

Thu Jul 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jul 31 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thu Aug 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sat Aug 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Tue Aug 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Thu Aug 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 13 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 17 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Mon Sep 19 - Prague, CZ - Sportovni Hala V Holesovicích

Wed Sep 21 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12

Fri Sep 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Sun Sep 25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Tue Sep 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Sep 28 - Zurich, CH -Hallenstadion

Thu Sep 29 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Sat Oct 1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Tue Oct 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Thu Oct 6 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Fri Oct 7 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sun Oct 9 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Wed Oct 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

