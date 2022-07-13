Maneskin To Play SiriusXM Small Stage Series Concert

(SiriusXM) Maneskin will play a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. The intimate performance for SiriusXM subscribers will take place at The House of X on Thursday, July 28th.
Maneskin's Small Stage Series concert will premiere exclusively on the SXM App on Monday, August 1 and can be heard in its entirety on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (ch. 36) on Friday, August 5 at 5:00 pm ET.
Additionally, select songs from the show will air across multiple SiriusXM music channels including SiriusXM Hits 1, The Pulse, Pop Rocks and Pandora NOW.
SiriusXM subscribers and fans will have opportunities to attend this private performance. SiriusXM subscribers as of June 23rd can enter for a chance to win by going to siriusxm.com/ManeskinNYC. See Official Rules for details. Fans can follow @altnation and look for details on how to win tickets. No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. U.S. only; 21 years of age or older.
Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour
Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video
Maneskin To Play SiriusXM Small Stage Series Concert
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour
Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour
Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel
Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'
Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video