Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2022

Megadeth Album cover art
Album cover art

Megadeth have released a short film, "We'll Be Back: Chapter I", featuring their brand new single, "We'll Be Back", to celebrate the announcement of their new album.

The new album will be entitled "The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead", and is set to be released on September 2nd. The new short film is the first in a trilogy of videos the band will be releasing in conjunction with the new album.

According to the announcement, the "We'll Be Back: Chapter I," video "is an epic, action-packed short film chronicling the origins of Megadeth's mascot, Vic Rattlehead."

"Produced by Dave Mustaine, We'll Be Back: Chapter I is a soldier's tale of bravery, personal sacrifice, and the will to survive." Watch it below:

News > Megadeth

