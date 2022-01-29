Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar

Fatal Opera 3 cover art

Original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Chris Poland have reunited and recorded one final song posthumously with their friend and former Megadeth bandmate Gar Samuelson.

The new track "The Raven" comes from the "Fatal Opera 3", a new twelve-song collection of demo material from Gars' post Megadeth band Fatal Opera, which was released by Ellefson's rebooted Combat Records.

Chris Poland had this to say, "Back in the day, long before Megadeth, Gar and his brother Stew were the heart and soul of a heavy instrumental jazz/rock project called The New Yorkers. I played guitar with them and Robbie 'Pag' Pagliari played fretless bass. It was everything we could do just to keep up! Stew's right hand was a machine. Flawless. And Gar was right there with him always pushing things to the next level. And again, these two brothers were the heart and soul of Fatal Opera.

"It was a privilege to be a part of this release, and playing on 'The Raven' with David Ellefson made it that much more special. Gar was a true artist. Be it his amazing drumming, his painting or his wood sculpture pipe (he made by hand). Gar was one of a kind. And here Gar, Stew and crew push the limits of experimental metal. These songs are complex yet accessible. Music with a dark side that draws you into their world and keeps you wondering 'what's next!'"

David Ellefson added ,"This is a really cool moment for Chris and me to musically reunite with our friend Gar, now almost 35 years after our last studio session together, which was the 1987 re-recording of 'These Boots Are Made for Walkin' for the Dudes movie soundtrack, compiled by director Penelope Spheeris.

"Gar was always such a free spirit with his music, no click tracks or digital reinvention for him. And, he seldom played the same thing twice, quite unusual for heavy metal! He just went for it with real gusto and that became the hallmark of his sound.

"When I was laying down the bass track for 'The Raven' it reminded me once again of Gar's spontaneity in the studio, as if we were recording live in the same room together.

"I'm super happy these tracks were brought to life so we could have one last go around with Gar behind the kit. It's a reminder that he truly was one of the greats!"

Ellefson also spoke about Combat releasing the album, "As a label, we are proud to release these final tracks from Gar. He was a masterful drummer who made an incredible impact on fans and musicians everywhere. I think it's appropriate that Combat would be home to his first and now final recordings."

Poland also added additional guitar work to the track "Mask of Time", which also appears on the album. Watch the video for "The Raven" below:

Related Stories

Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce 2022 Metal Tour Of The Year

Megadeth Fired David Ellefson Amid Allegations 2021 In Review

Megadeth's David Ellefson Denied Grooming Allegation 2021 In Review

News > Megadeth