Megadeth Earned Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time (2022 In Review)

Chart entry promo

Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time was a top 22 story from September 2022: Megadeth not only topped the U.S. Album Sales chart with their new record, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", the legendary thrash band also scored their highest ever entry on several charts across the world.

The album landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 44,781 in real sales (47,552 when tweaked for streaming etc), which gave them a No. 1 debut on the Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts respectively, and a No. 2 debut on the Vinyl Album Sales chart.

Around the world, they enjoyed their highest ever chart entry in Finland (No. 1), Australia (No. 2), Poland (No. 2), Switzerland (No. 2), Scotland (No. 2), U.K. (No. 3), Germany (No. 6), Belgium (No. 6), Netherlands (No. 7), Austria (No. 8), Spain (No. 8), France (No. 12) and Italy (No. 15).

Related Stories

Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)

Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star

Megadeth Announced David Ellefson's Official Replacement (2022 In Review)

Megadeth Music and Merch

News > Megadeth