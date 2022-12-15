.

Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

Bruce Henne | December 15, 2022
Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video
Album art

(hennemusic) Megadeth are sharing a preview of a music video for their new single "Killing Time", ahead of its online premiere on Friday, December 16th.

Titled "Chapter V: Killing Time", the latest track from the band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", marks the fifth installment of a multi-part short film revealing the origins of their iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth (2022 In Review)

Original Megadeth Members Reunited To Honor Gar 2022 In Review

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover

Megadeth Music and Merch

News > Megadeth

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- Megadeth Preview Killing Time Video- Journey- more

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more

KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Latest News

Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event

Redlight King Premiere 'Heavy Heart' Video

The Kut Reissuing 'Waiting For Christmas' For Charity

Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate The 40th Anniversary of 'Thank God For Kids'

Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video

Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album (2022 In Review)