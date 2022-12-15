Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

(hennemusic) Megadeth are sharing a preview of a music video for their new single "Killing Time", ahead of its online premiere on Friday, December 16th.
Titled "Chapter V: Killing Time", the latest track from the band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", marks the fifth installment of a multi-part short film revealing the origins of their iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.
Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."
Watch the preview clip here.
