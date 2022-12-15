Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Megadeth are sharing a preview of a music video for their new single "Killing Time", ahead of its online premiere on Friday, December 16th.

Titled "Chapter V: Killing Time", the latest track from the band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", marks the fifth installment of a multi-part short film revealing the origins of their iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth (2022 In Review)

Original Megadeth Members Reunited To Honor Gar 2022 In Review

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover

Megadeth Music and Merch

News > Megadeth