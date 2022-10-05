Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unplugs For New Signature Gibson

(Prime PR) Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has partnered with Gibson for the latest addition to the Dave Mustaine Collection, Dave's first acoustic guitar with Gibson, the Dave Mustaine Songwriter. We were sent these details:

For the new acoustic guitar, Gibson acoustic luthiers in Bozeman, Montana collaborated with Dave Mustaine the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY(r) Award-winning band, Megadeth.

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Songwriter in Ebony is available in a both a standard version and a limited edition model, signed by the artist. The entire Dave Mustaine Collection is available now at select global dealers and on Gibson.com.



Part of the Dave Mustaine Collection, the new Dave Mustaine Songwriter in Ebony is the first 24-fret neck ever installed on a Gibson acoustic guitar. With a slightly thinner walnut body, the Dave Mustaine Songwriter guitar features a cutaway for easy access to the upper frets. An extremely limited edition version of the Dave Mustaine Songwriter in Ebony signed by Dave Mustaine is also available.



Gibson is honored to be working with Dave Mustaine, who formed Megadeth at the dawn of the American thrash metal movement. Mustaine has sold 50 million records worldwide, earned six platinum albums, and is a GRAMMY® Award winner, cancer survivor, and a certified 1st degree black belt in Ukidokan Karate, and Songahm Taekwondo, an honorary 4th degree black belt and Goodwill Ambassador in the World Taekwondo Federation, and he is currently on the way to a 1st degree black belt in Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu. Watch the Dave Mustaine episode of "Icons" on Gibson TV below:

