Memphis May Fire Recruit AJ Channer For 'Only Human'

Memphis May Fire have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Only Human". That track comes from their forthcoming album, "Remade In Misery".
The band recruited Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer to team up with frontman Matty Mullins for the vocals. Matty had this to say, "'Only Human' is one of my personal favorites off the new record.
"AJ Channer is the only guest vocalist on the new album and we couldn't be more stoked to have him on this one. He's a vocal powerhouse and really took this tune to the next level." Watch the visualizer below:
