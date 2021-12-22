Meshuggah Postpone U.S. Tour For Medical Reasons

Meshuggah shared the bad news with fans via social media on Tuesday (December 21st) that they have been forced to postpone their U.S. tour for medical reasons.
They wrote, "We regret to inform that Meshuggah will have to reschedule their U.S. headline tour. While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album - there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision.
"Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument.
"While we are optimistic for his future recovery we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022.
"With these shows now moving, Converge will unfortunately no longer be able to do the tour. However we are grateful that Torche will still be performing with us. Another special guest to replace Converge and to complete the bill is to be announced.
"Tickets will remain valid from the original dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries."
The rescheduled dates are below:
09/16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
09/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franlin Music Hall
09/18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
09/20 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
09/24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
09/25 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
09/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/28 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre
09/29 - Chicago, IL - Radius
09/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10/02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre
10/08 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10/10 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/16 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
