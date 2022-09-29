.

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2022

Event poster

(hennemusic) Members of Metallica and Black Sabbath joined Foo Fighters for a rare performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, and singer Sebastian Bach teamed up with the Foos to deliver a medley of classic Sabbath tracks, including "Supernaut" and "Paranoid", which blended into a portion of the group's 1980 tune, "Heaven And Hell."

"Supernaut" was originally featured on Sabbath's 1974 album, "Vol. 4", while "Paranoid" was the tile track to the band's 1970 album of the same name.

The evening was a second stint for Ulrich behind the drums in honor of the late Foo Fighters rocker, after he appeared at the first Hawkins' tribute show in London earlier this month.

Watch video from Los Angeles here.

