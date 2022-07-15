Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "One", during a June 26 appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France and the band has shared video of the performance.

The third single from "...And Justice For All" has the historical significance of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group.

While Metallica's fourth studio album lost out on their first Grammy nomination in 1989 to Jethro Tull in the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal Or Instrumental award, the "One" video increased the group's profile with the music industry and the mainstream audience and the song was honored as the renamed category's Best Metal Performance winner a year later.

"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.

Metallica are also sharing footage of "No Leaf Clover" from the Hellfest appearance. Stream both video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

