.

Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

Bruce Henne | 07-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "One", during a June 26 appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France and the band has shared video of the performance.

The third single from "...And Justice For All" has the historical significance of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group.

While Metallica's fourth studio album lost out on their first Grammy nomination in 1989 to Jethro Tull in the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal Or Instrumental award, the "One" video increased the group's profile with the music industry and the mainstream audience and the song was honored as the renamed category's Best Metal Performance winner a year later.

"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.

Metallica are also sharing footage of "No Leaf Clover" from the Hellfest appearance. Stream both video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany

Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Live Video From Prague Rocks

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes- Disturbed- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sass Jordan - Bitches Blues

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Latest News

Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance

Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency

ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album

Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video

Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos

Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels

Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video