Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "One", during a June 26 appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France and the band has shared video of the performance.
The third single from "...And Justice For All" has the historical significance of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group.
While Metallica's fourth studio album lost out on their first Grammy nomination in 1989 to Jethro Tull in the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal Or Instrumental award, the "One" video increased the group's profile with the music industry and the mainstream audience and the song was honored as the renamed category's Best Metal Performance winner a year later.
"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.
Metallica are also sharing footage of "No Leaf Clover" from the Hellfest appearance. Stream both video here.
Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany
Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time
Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Live Video From Prague Rocks
Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes- Disturbed- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance
Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency
ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album
Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video