Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 2008 "Death Magnetic" rarity, "Cyanide", during a May 12 concert in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and the band are sharing video from the event.
The show marked the 2022 tour debut of the track and only the sixth time the group included the tune in their setlist since 2015. Metallica's appearance at the city's Estadio do Mineirao served as the final gig of a South American tour, which opened in Chile before playing Argentina and four stadium dates in Brazil.
Metallica continue the world tour with a series of summer shows across Europe, which opens with a headline set at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15.
Watch the video here.
