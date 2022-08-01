Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star

Still from the video

(hennemusic) Metallica met and jammed with actor Joseph Quinn from the Netflix series, "Stranger Things", prior to their headlining performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on July 28.

The actor's character, Eddie Munson, shreds "Master Of Puppets" on his Warlock guitar in the show's "Upside Down" alternate universe during an attempt to help his friends vanquish a demon named Vecna.

The new profile of the track due to its exposure in the program recently saw the 1986 classic enter the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time in the song's history.

Metallica can be seen raving about the series prior to Quinn in newly-released video of the backstage meeting and jam from the event. Watch the backstage video from Lollapalooza here.

