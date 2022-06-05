.

Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2022

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of their performance of their 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", that was captured during a May 12th concert in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The "Ride The Lightning" track was featured during the event at the city's Estádio do Mineirão, which served as the final show of a six-date South American tour.

Metallica have streamed several videos from the series, including "One" from Santiago, Chile; "Creeping Death" from Buenos Aires, Argentina; "Blackened" from Porto Alegre, Brazil; "Whiskey In The Jar" and "Battery" from Curitiba, Brazil; "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Holier Than Thou" from Sao Paulo, Brazil; and, 2022 tour debuts of "Fight Fire With Fire" and "Cyanide" from Belo Horizonte.

Following recent appearances at California's Bottlerock festival and Boston Calling, Metallica will begin a series of summer shows across Europe at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15. Watch "Fade To Black" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video

