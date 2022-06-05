Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of their performance of their 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", that was captured during a May 12th concert in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
The "Ride The Lightning" track was featured during the event at the city's Estádio do Mineirão, which served as the final show of a six-date South American tour.
Metallica have streamed several videos from the series, including "One" from Santiago, Chile; "Creeping Death" from Buenos Aires, Argentina; "Blackened" from Porto Alegre, Brazil; "Whiskey In The Jar" and "Battery" from Curitiba, Brazil; "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Holier Than Thou" from Sao Paulo, Brazil; and, 2022 tour debuts of "Fight Fire With Fire" and "Cyanide" from Belo Horizonte.
Following recent appearances at California's Bottlerock festival and Boston Calling, Metallica will begin a series of summer shows across Europe at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15. Watch "Fade To Black" here.
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Metallica Share Video For 2022 Tour Debut Of 'Fight Fire With Fire'
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic In Sao Paulo
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Queen Reach New Chart Milestone
Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals
Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month