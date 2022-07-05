.

Metallica Share Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Italy

Bruce Henne | 07-05-2022

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", during a recent appearance at the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence, Italy, and the band are sharing video of the performance.

The song was the second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", a project that earned Metallica a place in US chart history when it became only the second time that any band of any genre would have six consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

The group delivered a 16-song set in Italy, which opened with their 1983 tune, "Whiplash", and finished with the 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets." The Firenze Rocks gig is part of Metallica's summer tour of European festivals, which will wrap up with a July 8 appearance at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal.

Watch the newly-available live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

