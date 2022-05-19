.

Metallica Share Live Video For Brazil Concert

Bruce Henne | 05-18-2022

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their version of the traditional Irish song, “Whiskey In The Jar”, from a May 7 concert at Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil.

The band originally featured the tune on 1998’s “Garage Inc.” set after being inspired to record a cover based on Thin Lizzy’s 1972 version. The Curitiba event was the second of four shows in Brazil as part of Metallica’s South American tour; the six-concert series wrapped up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.

The group will next be seen appearing at Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants’ 8th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on May 24 before playing two US events – Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29.

Watch the "Whiskey In The Jar" performance video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

