Metallica Share Live Video For Brazil Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their version of the traditional Irish song, “Whiskey In The Jar”, from a May 7 concert at Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil.
The band originally featured the tune on 1998’s “Garage Inc.” set after being inspired to record a cover based on Thin Lizzy’s 1972 version. The Curitiba event was the second of four shows in Brazil as part of Metallica’s South American tour; the six-concert series wrapped up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.
The group will next be seen appearing at Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants’ 8th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on May 24 before playing two US events – Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29.
Watch the "Whiskey In The Jar" performance video here.
