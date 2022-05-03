Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1991 track, "Through The Never" and their 2016 track, "Spit Out The Bone", from an April 27 concert at Club Hipico in Santiago, Chile.

The California band played "Through The Never", which comes from their self-titled record - aka The Black Album - during the opening night of a South American tour, which will wrap up with three concerts in Brazil next week.

"Metallica: Through The Never" was also the title of the group's 2013 concept film (and companion soundtrack) that mixed live footage with a thriller-based story based around one of their roadies, played by Dane DeHaan. Watch the performance here.

"Spit Out The Bone", the fifth single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was featured during the opening night of the group's South American tour, which will wrap up with three shows in Brazil next week. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

