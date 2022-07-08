.

Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Live Video From Prague Rocks

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2022

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a June 22 appearance at the Prague Rocks festival in Prague, Czechia.

The tune is the title track to the group's major label debut, which became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies; the project was the last full studio record featuring bassist Cliff Burton, who tragically died when the band's bus rolled over in Sweden while they were on tour.

Joining Metallica at Prague Rocks were Five Finger Death Punch, Steel Panther, Red Fang and more. Metallica will wrap up a European tour with an appearance at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

