.

Metallica Share Tour Finale 'Fade To Black' Performance

Bruce Henne | 08-02-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", during the finale of their European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8th, and the band has shared video of the performance.

The "Ride The Lightning" track was featured during the band's appearance at the NOS Alive festival, where they headlined the third of four nights on a bill that also featured Royal Blood, AJ Tracey, Don Broco and St. Vincent, among others; the band are also sharing footage of set-opener, "Whiplash", from the concert.

Metallica launched the summer festival series at Denmark's Copenhell on June 15 and went on to play dates in The Netherlands, Italy, Czechia, Germany, France, Belgium and Spain.

Following their July 28 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, Metallica will perform stadium shows in Buffalo, NY on August 11 and in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14.

Watch video of both songs from Lisbon here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Share Tour Finale 'Fade To Black' Performance

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star

Limited Edition Cliff Burton KnuckleBonz Statue Coming

Metallica Get Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Metallica Rocks 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' At Mad Cool Festival

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

On The Record: Brian May - Another World

Latest News

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup

Metallica Share Tour Finale 'Fade To Black' Performance

Pink Floyd Share 'Dogs' Remix From Animals Reissue

The Rolling Stones Debut Bridges To Babylon Track In Sweden

David Bowie 'Moonage Daydream' Documentary Trailer Released

Def Leppard Rocks Ohio In Latest Stadium Tour Video

The Commoners Deliver Fill My Cup Video