Metallica Share Tour Finale 'Fade To Black' Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", during the finale of their European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8th, and the band has shared video of the performance.
The "Ride The Lightning" track was featured during the band's appearance at the NOS Alive festival, where they headlined the third of four nights on a bill that also featured Royal Blood, AJ Tracey, Don Broco and St. Vincent, among others; the band are also sharing footage of set-opener, "Whiplash", from the concert.
Metallica launched the summer festival series at Denmark's Copenhell on June 15 and went on to play dates in The Netherlands, Italy, Czechia, Germany, France, Belgium and Spain.
Following their July 28 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, Metallica will perform stadium shows in Buffalo, NY on August 11 and in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14.
Watch video of both songs from Lisbon here.
