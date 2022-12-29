Metallica have teamed up with Fender Play who have launched guitar lessons for 10 of the band's most iconic songs, and the platform is offering a free trial.
The band had this to say, "Get started with our collection - including 'Master of Puppets', 'Enter Sandman', 'Nothing Else Matters', and riffs from seven other songs - then expand your repertoire as Fender Play adds new songs from a variety of artists weekly!"
Fender Play shared, "Have you tried your hand at your favorite Metallica song, but can't quite nail it? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a new skill in 2023. Either way, Fender's got your back with Fender Play - your portable online guitar school. Learn at your own pace, play as little or as long as you like.
"Learn from the best no matter where you are. Fender Play's online guitar lessons are led by world-class instructors, featuring top quality video lessons. Start for free with a 14-day trial and get unlimited access." Check it out here.
Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing (2022 In Review)
Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic
Metallica Shared Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star (2022 In Review)
Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album
Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection
Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Topped $170 Million (2022 In Review)
Megadeth Earned Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time (2022 In Review)
Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47 (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Explains 'Crazy Times' Artwork (2022 In Review)
Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts (2022 In Review)
Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown (2022 In Review)