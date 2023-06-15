Metallica Debut 'If Darkness Had A Son' From The Amsterdam Sessions

EP promo

(hennemusic) Metallica is debuting video of their "72 Seasons" track, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the newly-released EP "The Amsterdam Sessions."

The third single from the band's new album is one of four songs featured in the set, featured alongside "Master Of Puppets", "Nothing Else Matters", and "Lux AEterna."

Now available exclusively via Amazon Music, Metallica announced the June 14 arrival of "The Amsterdam Sessions" on short notice for fans this week.

Currently set to play the final two dates of the opening leg of the M72 World Tour in support of "72 Seasons" in Gothenburg, Sweden this weekend, Metallica will launch a North American series of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

Watch "If Darkness Had A Son" from "The Amsterdam Sessions" here.

