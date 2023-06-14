Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Leper Messiah", from a June 8 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.
The event marked the first of two headlining sets at the annual event, which was extended to four days this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
The 2023 edition at Donington Park in Castle Donington saw Metallica joined by openers Alter Bridge, Halestorm, Jinjer and Mammoth WVH on opening night.
Metallica is on the road in support of its new album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022 and produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
Upon its release in April, the project saw the group top the UK charts for first time in 15 years to earn their fourth No. 1 in the region; it also debuted atop the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart as the week's most-purchased LP in the UK's independent record shops.
"Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular!," said the band upon hearing the news. "We're grateful. Thank you, UK - we can't wait to see you!"
Stream video of "Leper Messiah" from opening night at Download here.
