Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions Via Amazon Music

(hennemusic) Metallica released "The Amsterdam Sessions" exclusively via Amazon Music today, Wednesday, June 14. The project sees the band performing classic tracks "Master Of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters" alongside two songs from their new "72 Seasons" album: "Lux AEterna" and "If Darkness Had A Son."

In addition, the group will launch live videos of all four songs exclusively on Amazon. Produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the group's first studio set since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

Metallica just headlined two nights at the UK's Download Festival as part of their M72 Tour; they'll next be seen performing at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 16 and 18.

Watch a preview video of "The Amsterdam Sessions" here.

