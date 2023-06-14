.

Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions Via Amazon Music

Bruce Henne | 06-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica News Promo poster June 14, 2023
Promo poster

(hennemusic) Metallica released "The Amsterdam Sessions" exclusively via Amazon Music today, Wednesday, June 14. The project sees the band performing classic tracks "Master Of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters" alongside two songs from their new "72 Seasons" album: "Lux AEterna" and "If Darkness Had A Son."

In addition, the group will launch live videos of all four songs exclusively on Amazon. Produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the group's first studio set since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

Metallica just headlined two nights at the UK's Download Festival as part of their M72 Tour; they'll next be seen performing at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 16 and 18.

Watch a preview video of "The Amsterdam Sessions" here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions Via Amazon Music

Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Stream Hamburg Performance Of 'Until It Sleeps'

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Latest News

Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland

Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour

Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour

Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video

Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'

Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video