Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour

Photo credit: Ross Halfin courtesy Live Nation

(Live Nation) This past week, Metallica kicked off their M72 World Tour 2023-2024 with two spectacular performances at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands with support from Architects & Mammoth WVH on night 1 and Floor Jansen & Ice Nine Kills on night 2.

The career-spanning sets performed in a bold new in-the-round stage design featured the live debut of "If Darkness Had a Son" and "You Must Burn!" along with songs off their newest album 72 Seasons including "Screaming Suicide", "Sleepwalk My Life Away" and the title track "72 Seasons". In total, the band performed 32 different songs taken from 11 albums.

Metallica's M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits-with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica's M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America. Fans can also now access the M72 World Tour Interactive Map and discover pop-up shops, film screenings, Q&A sessions and everything Metallica happening in each stop on the tour here.

Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium



Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field



Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano



Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol



Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

