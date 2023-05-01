Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour

(Live Nation) This past week, Metallica kicked off their M72 World Tour 2023-2024 with two spectacular performances at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands with support from Architects & Mammoth WVH on night 1 and Floor Jansen & Ice Nine Kills on night 2.
The career-spanning sets performed in a bold new in-the-round stage design featured the live debut of "If Darkness Had a Son" and "You Must Burn!" along with songs off their newest album 72 Seasons including "Screaming Suicide", "Sleepwalk My Life Away" and the title track "72 Seasons". In total, the band performed 32 different songs taken from 11 albums.
Metallica's M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits-with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica's M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America. Fans can also now access the M72 World Tour Interactive Map and discover pop-up shops, film screenings, Q&A sessions and everything Metallica happening in each stop on the tour here.
Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
Metallica Get Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery
Metallica's ASL Videos Now Live For All 72 Seasons Tracks
Five Finger Death Punch Replaced At Metallica's M72 World Tour Stop
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour - Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno- more
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
The Cars In The Studio For Debut Album's 45th Anniversary
Bleed the Sky Share 'Soul Collapse' Visualizer
Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour
Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue
Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'
Singled Out: Run Katie Run's Don't Live Patiently