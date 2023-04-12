.

Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Henne | 04-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1991 Black Album classic, "Holier Than Thou", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 11.

The second night of a week-long residency followed Monday's appearance, where the group joined Kimmel for an interview and then rocked "Lux AEterna", the lead single from their new album, "72 Seasons."

Due April 14, the project was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica will premiere the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.

Watch the "Holier Than Thou" late night performance here.

Related Stories
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency

Metallica Marching Band Competition Launched

Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live

Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more

Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more

Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Latest News

Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour

Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings

Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour