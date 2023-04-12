Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1991 Black Album classic, "Holier Than Thou", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 11.

The second night of a week-long residency followed Monday's appearance, where the group joined Kimmel for an interview and then rocked "Lux AEterna", the lead single from their new album, "72 Seasons."

Due April 14, the project was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica will premiere the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.

Watch the "Holier Than Thou" late night performance here.

