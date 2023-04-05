Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

(Prime PR) Gibson is proud to introduce the next global release in its partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum selling, and GRAMMY Award-winning band, Metallica.

For the first time, Gibson has collaborated with Kirk to create one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time, his beloved 1979 Gibson Flying V. The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide through Premium Gibson dealers, and via Gibson.com.



Metallica fans worldwide are familiar with Kirk Hammett's 1979 Flying V. It was Kirk's first-ever Gibson and established his passion for Gibson guitars. Its purchase was inspired by famous Flying V players Kirk admired and because he was looking for a fuller sound. And what a sound! Kirk still plays the original guitar to this day, and used it on all the early Metallica albums, including Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice for All, and The Black Album, making it one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time.

Only 200 were hand-made by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, TN. The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V from the Gibson Custom Shop is artfully aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab and was inspired by this legendary guitar. In addition to case candy developed in collaboration with Kirk, an SKV Flying V Case complete with gaff tape and Metallica museum tags which match Kirk's original is included along with a Certificate of Authenticity photo that is hand-signed by Kirk Hammett himself.

