Michael Monroe Can't Stop Falling Apart With New Video

(hennemusic) Michael Monroe is streaming a video for “Can't Stop Falling Apart”, the latest single from his forthcoming album, “I Live Too Fast To Die Young.”
“It’s an ode to our wives and loved ones who have stuck by our sides through years of playing music and touring the world,” says Monroe. “But this can also apply to any person working hard, away from home a lot of the time, who is lucky enough to have a loved one sticking by their side through thick and thin. So, it’s a celebratory song to our nearest and dearest who are always there for us.”
“It's a big, 1970's Slade-inspired glam stomper,” adds guitarist Rich Jones, “It celebrates our loved ones who support us through the ups and downs of being a touring musician”.
“Can't Stop Falling Apart” follows “Murder The Summer Of Love” as the second preview to Monroe’s tenth studio album, which he recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021.
