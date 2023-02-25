Midtown Share Cover Of Lagwagon's 'Know It All'

Know It All single art

Midtown have shared their cover of Lagwagon's "Know It All", their first new music since 2004, and their first taste of their forthcoming covers EP, that will be hitting stores on May 26th.

Here is the official announcement: Midtown shocked the scene in 2022 when they announced their first shows in nearly a decade - a run of arena dates with My Chemical Romance, an appearance at Riot Fest, and a string of sold out headline shows to cap off the year.



All that was missing was new music. What we're getting now isn't quite new, but it is the first Midtown release since 2004's Forget What You Know. The band has announced their forthcoming covers EP: We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write, set to be released on May 26th. The four song collection features Midtown's take on influential songs from their past, starting with Lagwagon's "Know It All", streaming now here.



Fans can expect more to soon, though what exactly that'll be...they'll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned for more at laylo.com/midtownnj, and catch Midtown this May at Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ.

