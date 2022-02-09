.

Misery Index And Origin Announce The Space Control Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-09-2022

Misery Index have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American trek that they will be calling The Space Control Tour 2022.

The tour will also feature Origin with support from Wolf King and additional special guests and it is set to launch on May 6th in Chicago and will conclude May 22nd in Austin.

"Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits," says Misery Index.

The Space Control Tour Dates


May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
May 8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia
May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
May 16 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified
May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

