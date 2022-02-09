Misery Index And Origin Announce The Space Control Tour

Misery Index have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American trek that they will be calling The Space Control Tour 2022.
The tour will also feature Origin with support from Wolf King and additional special guests and it is set to launch on May 6th in Chicago and will conclude May 22nd in Austin.
"Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits," says Misery Index.
Bruce Greig Of Misery Index Dead At 54
Misery Index Ink Deal For New Album
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL