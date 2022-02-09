Misery Index And Origin Announce The Space Control Tour

Misery Index have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American trek that they will be calling The Space Control Tour 2022.

The tour will also feature Origin with support from Wolf King and additional special guests and it is set to launch on May 6th in Chicago and will conclude May 22nd in Austin.

"Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits," says Misery Index.

The Space Control Tour Dates

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra LoungeMay 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson TheaterMay 8 - Detroit, MI - The SanctuaryMay 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet UndergroundMay 10 - Ottawa, ON - MavericksMay 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes ElectriquesMay 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la MartinièreMay 13 - Boston, MA - SoniaMay 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus BarMay 15 - Clifton, NJ - DingbatzMay 16 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind TigerMay 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass MugMay 20 - Houston, TX - AcadiaMay 21 - Dallas, TX - AmplifiedMay 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

