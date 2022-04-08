Misery Index Reveal Infiltrators Video

Misery Index have shared a music video for their brand new single "Infiltrators". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Complete Control", which arrives on May 13th.
The video was directed by Chris Joao and features footage from Misery Index's concert at the Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland. They had this to say about the new track:
"'Infiltrators' is certainly the most hardcore-tinged song on the album (as well as the shortest). The lyrics target those who spew divisive, dehumanizing ideologies. It's an outright rejection (and admittedly a strong one) of those who support and apologize for these people and their anti-social, fascistic worldviews." Watch the video below:
