Misery Index Premiere The Eaters And The Eaten Video

Misery Index have released a music video for their brand new single "The Eaters And The Eaten", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album.
The band had this to say about the new track, "The Eaters and the Eaten is the most straight-forward, blasting track on the album. It's utterly relentless and hammers home the key themes of exploitation and drudgery that define life for so many on the planet in our current age."
The new album will be entitled "Complete Control" and is set to be released by Century Media Records on May 13th. The new video was directed, filmed and edited by J.T. Ibanez. Watch it below:
