Misery Index Take 'Complete Control' With New Video

Misery Index have released a music video for their brand new single "Complete Control". The visual was directed, filmed and edited by J.T. Ibanez.
The song is the title track to their forthcoming album that is due to hit stores on May 13th. The band had this to say about the track, "'Complete Control' draws equally on our hardcore punk and old school death metal influences.
"The lyrics describe the awakening of a protagonist; one who becomes acutely aware of the totalizing power structures in everyday society that work not just from "above" - but from within as well'" Watch the video below:
