Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen says in a new interview that he believes Motley Crue have signed on to expand their upcoming Stadium Tour beyond North America.
Collen made the comments during a chat with Chile's Radio Furo about the band's brand new album, "Diamond Star Halos", and their plans for touring in support of the effort, including this summer's Stadium Tour.
He said, "This year we're touring the States with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, but the tour is gonna be three years - at least three years - for the album. Definitely next summer is gonna be Europe, and then South America, Australia, Japan - next year, hopefully at some point, we'll be playing all of those markets."
Phil was then asked about the possibility of the Stadium Tour being expanded beyond North America. He responded, "That's what they're talking about. I think Motley Crue have signed up. So hopefully that's all gonna come, and Joan Jett and Poison. That would be amazing." Watch the full interview below:
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'
Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video
Def Leppard Rock New Music And Classic Hits On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour
David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status
Wolfgang Slams Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen
Asking Alexandria Cancel Remaining Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener
Jon Anderson To Perform Classic Yes Album On US Tour
Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album
Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans