Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot

Tour poster

Motley Crue and Def Leppard plan to rotate the headline spot on their upcoming Stadium Tour when it finally gets underway this summer, according to Leppard frontman Joe Elliot.

The bands are gearing up to launch the massive trek on June 16th in Atlanta, after it was originally delayed by the pandemic. It will also feature sets from Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

The Def Leppard vocalist was a guest on Columbus, OH rock radio station QRM96's Torg & Elliott in Morning show to discuss the tour and his band's forthcoming album, "Diamond Star Halos", which will be hitting stores on May 27th.

Joe revealed during the chat that Def Leppard and Motley Crue plan to rotate the headline spot on the trek, "We're taking turns; 36 shows, so it's 18 each. It's all been worked out very scientifically. It's the same way that we did it with Journey in 2018. Exactly the same principle." Stream the full interview here and see the upcoming dates below:

6/16 - SunTrust Park - Atlanta, GA

6/18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

6/19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

6/22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

6/24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

6/25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

6/28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

6/30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

7/2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

7/5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

7/8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

7/10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

7/12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

7/14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

7/15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

7/17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

7/19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

7/21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

8/5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8/6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8/8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

8/10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

8/12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

8/14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

8/16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

8/19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

8/21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

8/22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

8/25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

8/27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

8/28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

8/31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

9/2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

9/4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

9/7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9/9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

