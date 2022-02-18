Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have confirmed that their Stadium Tour will be happening this summer and they have added five additional dates to the trek.

The tour will also feature Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, plus up and comers Classless Act will be opening the trek, which had been delayed for two years and has now been expanded with new dates in Toronto, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Las Vegas.

The Stadium Tour will be kicking off on June 16th in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park and will wrap up with the new Las Vegas date on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot had this to say, "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer ... it's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again & we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"



Motley Crue shared, "It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"



Poison vocalist Bret Michaels added: "There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums."



Thursday, June 16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Saturday, June 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Friday, June 24 Queens, NY Citi Field

Saturday, June 25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Tuesday July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns

Friday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Friday, August 5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Monday, August 8 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Wednesday, August 10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sunday, August 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, August 19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Monday, August 22 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Sunday, September 4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium /Stade du Commonwealth

Wednesday, September 7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Friday, September 9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

