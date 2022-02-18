Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have confirmed that their Stadium Tour will be happening this summer and they have added five additional dates to the trek.
The tour will also feature Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, plus up and comers Classless Act will be opening the trek, which had been delayed for two years and has now been expanded with new dates in Toronto, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Las Vegas.
The Stadium Tour will be kicking off on June 16th in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park and will wrap up with the new Las Vegas date on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium.
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot had this to say, "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer ... it's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again & we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"
Motley Crue shared, "It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"
Poison vocalist Bret Michaels added: "There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums."
Thursday, June 16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Saturday, June 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, June 19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Wednesday, June 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Friday, June 24 Queens, NY Citi Field
Saturday, June 25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Tuesday, June 28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Thursday, June 30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
Tuesday, July 5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Friday, July 8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sunday, July 10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Tuesday July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, July 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns
Friday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
Sunday, July 17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
Tuesday, July 19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, July 21 Denver, CO Coors Field
Friday, August 5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Saturday, August 6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Monday, August 8 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Wednesday, August 10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
Friday, August 12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Sunday, August 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
Tuesday, August 16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday, August 19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Sunday, August 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Monday, August 22 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Thursday, August 25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, August 27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Wednesday, August 31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Friday, September 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Sunday, September 4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium /Stade du Commonwealth
Wednesday, September 7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Friday, September 9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
