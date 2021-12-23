Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour 2021 In Review

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour was a top 21 story from July 2021: Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx says that they may expand their reunion stadium tour to other parts of the world and shared his disappointment and reasoning behind postponing it again this year.
The North American trek with Def Leppard and Poison is now scheduled to take place in the summer of 2022 after originally being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Sixx spoke with Los Angeles radio station KLOS's Marci Wiser about the postponement. He said, "We really did wanna go this year. It's a little scary to go out there and have the tour maybe get canceled half way. And I know a lot of bands are out there and they're testing the water and it looks really positive; I'm super excited."
He then said that they have "30-some stadiums" lineup for the North American tour and shared his hopes about expanding it into other countries. He said, "Maybe we might even drag it to Europe, South America, Japan. We don't know yet.
"Right now, it's a little far off. But us and Def Leppard are super close; that's great. And we'll just see what version of 'The Stadium Tour' might fit for other countries, if we decide to go.
"Maybe it'll be the same lineup. I know people are super stoked for the lineup. It's a good outdoor fun party evening." Stream the full interview here.
