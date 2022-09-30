.

Muse and Evanescence Teaming Up For North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 09-29-2022

Muse Tour poster
Tour poster

Muse have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for the North American leg of their Will Of The People Tour that will feature special guest Evanescence.

They are launching the arena trek to promote their ninth studio album "Will Of The People" and will be kicking things off on February 25th, 2023 in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

The tour will run until April 20tg, 2023 where it will wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Arena. Tickets for Muse presale begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local. Fans can register now at www.willofthepeopletour.com. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10AM local time . See the dates below:

Muse Will Of The People 2023 North American Tour


February 25, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center
February 26, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
February 28, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center
March 2, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 Quebec City, QB Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 Montreal, QB Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
April 8, 2023 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
April 16, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center
April 18, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

Muse Music and Merch

