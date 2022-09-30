Muse and Evanescence Teaming Up For North American Tour

Tour poster

Muse have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for the North American leg of their Will Of The People Tour that will feature special guest Evanescence.

They are launching the arena trek to promote their ninth studio album "Will Of The People" and will be kicking things off on February 25th, 2023 in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

The tour will run until April 20tg, 2023 where it will wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Arena. Tickets for Muse presale begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local. Fans can register now at www.willofthepeopletour.com. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10AM local time . See the dates below:

Muse Will Of The People 2023 North American Tour

February 25, 2023 Chicago, IL United CenterFebruary 26, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Target CenterFebruary 28, 2023 Austin, TX Moody CenterMarch 2, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota CenterMarch 3, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies ArenaMarch 7, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide ArenaMarch 9, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaMarch 11, 2023 Quebec City, QB Videotron CentreMarch 14, 2023 Montreal, QB Bell CentreMarch 17, 2023 New York City, NY Madison Square GardenMarch 19, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterApril 2, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond ArenaApril 4, 2023 Denver, CO Ball ArenaApril 6, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com ArenaApril 8, 2023 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile ArenaApril 10, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San DiegoApril 12, 2023 Anaheim, CA Honda CenterApril 16, 2023 Portland, OR Moda CenterApril 18, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaApril 20, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

