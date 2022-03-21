Nate Smith Recruits Tenille Townes For 'I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven'

Nate Smith debuted a music video for a brand new version of his viral song "I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven" that features guest vocals from labelmate Tenille Townes.
Smith said of recruiting Townes for the new version of the track, "I'm a huge fan of Tenille, and I kind of just cold emailed her asking if she'd be willing to be part of the song".
Townes added, "I was such a fan of Nate's voice and had been hearing the song already and loving it," Tenille added. "It's so fun to sing this with him so I'm so glad he reached out." Watch the video below:
Written by Nate and Daniel Fernandez, "I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven" made waves upon its release, collecting over 2 million total on-demand streams in its first week, contributing to the over 25 million worldwide streams to date.
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More