Nate Smith Recruits Tenille Townes For 'I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven'

Single art

Nate Smith debuted a music video for a brand new version of his viral song "I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven" that features guest vocals from labelmate Tenille Townes.

Smith said of recruiting Townes for the new version of the track, "I'm a huge fan of Tenille, and I kind of just cold emailed her asking if she'd be willing to be part of the song".

Townes added, "I was such a fan of Nate's voice and had been hearing the song already and loving it," Tenille added. "It's so fun to sing this with him so I'm so glad he reached out." Watch the video below:

Written by Nate and Daniel Fernandez, "I Don't Wanna Go To Heaven" made waves upon its release, collecting over 2 million total on-demand streams in its first week, contributing to the over 25 million worldwide streams to date.

Related Stories

News > Nate Smith